Rand firmer ahead of US Fed policy meeting
The local currency broke below the R16.40/$ mark for the first time since July
16 September 2020 - 11:42
The rand was on track for its fourth day of gains on Wednesday as global focus shifts to the US Federal Reserve policy announcement later in the day.
The local currency broke below the R16.40/$ mark for the first time since July as risk-on sentiment took hold following weeks of rangebound trading.
