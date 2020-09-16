MARKET WRAP: Rand at best level in six months with focus still on central banks
The JSE all share fell 0.30% and the top 40 0.32%
16 September 2020 - 18:45
The rand reached its best level in six months on Wednesday as global markets awaited more direction from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday evening, while investors also shift focus to the SA Reserve Bank’s repo rate decision on Thursday.
At 5.22pm, the rand had firmed 0.78% to R16.2928/$ reaching R16.24 during intra-day trade, its best level since March. It had strengthened 0.88% to R19.2885/€ and was flat at R21.1604/£. The euro was little changed at $1.1841.
