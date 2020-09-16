Markets

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve policy announcement later, while locally further easing of Covid-19 restrictions is expected in coming days

16 September 2020 - 07:18 Karl Gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE faces muted Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with investors waiting for the US Federal Reserve policy announcement later in the day.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but should elaborate on its recent announcement that it will adopt a more flexible approach to inflation targeting to support economic growth.

Those expecting clarity on how long the Fed will allow inflation to overshoot the 2% mark are likely to be disappointed, Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

“In all likelihood, the Fed probably isn’t quite sure itself, and will manage that situation dynamically,” Halley said.

Global markets have been bolstered by the hope of a vaccine recently, while locally Covid-19 restrictions are expected to be eased further.

In morning trade both the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were down 0.24%, while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.17%.

Gold was up 0.31% to $1,959.90/oz while platinum was down 0.12% to $972.79. Brent crude was up 1.16% to $41.14 a barrel.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had added 0.76%.

The rand was flat at R16.40/$, having strengthened by 1.31% on Tuesday.

In corporate news, automotive group Motus Holdings is expected to report a sharp drop in profits in its year to end-June, as Covid-19 hit car sales.

Discovery is due to report a fall in profits for its year to end-June later. The company has been battling with the effects of lower interest rates in the UK.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand firms ahead of Reserve Bank policy meeting

The JSE all share lost 0.35% and the top 40 0.35%, with most indices falling on the day
14 hours ago

Market data — September 15 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
10 hours ago

Oil lifts to nearly $40 a barrel, but gloomy outlook persists

Still, a meeting of the Opec+ joint ministerial committee on Thursday is not expected to make recommendations for deeper output cuts
20 hours ago

