WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and BAT

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

15 September 2020 - 11:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PAKIKORN YOSPIMSARN
Picture: 123RF/PAKIKORN YOSPIMSARN

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Equinix as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Nair said: “I’m going with Equinix, it’s one of the biggest cloud infrastructure providers and this is an alternative to holding traditional property.”

Smit said: “I’m maintaining my pick of British American Tobacco, it’s still at valuation levels that are just to cheap. We’ve seen volume growth for the first time in a while and at a valuation of about half of what it was a year back, I think it’s a steal.”

