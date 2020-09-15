Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and BAT
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
15 September 2020 - 11:52
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Equinix as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose British American Tobacco (BAT).
Nair said: “I’m going with Equinix, it’s one of the biggest cloud infrastructure providers and this is an alternative to holding traditional property.”
Smit said: “I’m maintaining my pick of British American Tobacco, it’s still at valuation levels that are just to cheap. We’ve seen volume growth for the first time in a while and at a valuation of about half of what it was a year back, I think it’s a steal.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.