Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
15 September 2020 - 11:45
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.
“It’s going to be extremely boring tonight and I’m just going to go for Naspers, for the simple reason that it’s trading on a 40%-plus discounts to the underlying Tencent. We saw a wobble in tech shares last week and notwithstanding that Naspers as a business is looking okay.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.