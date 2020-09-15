Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

15 September 2020 - 11:45 Business Day TV
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

“It’s going to be extremely boring tonight and I’m just going to go for Naspers, for the simple reason that it’s trading on a 40%-plus discounts to the underlying Tencent. We saw a wobble in tech shares last week and notwithstanding that Naspers as a business is looking okay.”

