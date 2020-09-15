Markets Rand heads for third day of gains as focus shifts to central banks But with a possible rate cut by the Reserve Bank on Thursday, the rand may battle to gain much more beyond R16.61/$, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The rand was on track for its third day of gains on Tuesday morning as investors across the globe shift their focus to monetary policy this week.

Several central banks including the US Federal Reserve and the SA Reserve Bank are expected to announce their interest rate decisions this week, as investors continue to bet on the likelihood of further easing measures amid concern about global economic recovery.