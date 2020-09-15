JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday
Upbeat Chinese data supports sentiment, while global focus is on upcoming central bank announcements
15 September 2020 - 07:18
The JSE faces mixed, but mostly higher, Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with upbeat Chinese data lifting sentiment.
Chinese retail sales grew for the first time in August on a year-on-year basis, while industrial production data for the same month also beat expectations.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now