Markets

US stocks close higher on Nvidia deal and vaccine hopes

14 September 2020 - 23:32 Caroline Valetkevitch
The Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square of New York, the US, September 14 2020. Picture: MICHAEL NAGEL/BLOOMBERG
The Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square of New York, the US, September 14 2020. Picture: MICHAEL NAGEL/BLOOMBERG

New York —  US stocks ended sharply higher on Monday as signs of progress in developing a Covid-19 vaccine and a spurt of multibillion-dollar deals lifted investor optimism.

Gains were broad-based, with all of the S&P 500 sectors ending in positive territory and real estate and technology leading gains.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca resumed its British clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development.

Also, Pfizer  rose 2.6% after the drugmaker and German biotech firm BioNTech proposed to expand their phase three  pivotal Covid-19 vaccine trial to about 44,000 participants.

“The market loves anything with a vaccine because that is the ultimate solution here. And we'll see more and more headlines,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

Merger-related news also lifted the market, and tech shares performed well but value-related sectors did as well, he said. That suggests investors may continue buy into value. Nvidia jumped 5.8% and was among the biggest boosts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after plans to buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan's SoftBank for as much as $40bn, in a deal set to reshape the global semiconductor landscape. The Philadelphia chip index rose 2.1%.

Oracle gained 4.3% as the cloud services company said it would team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the US, beating Microsoft in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.

US stocks are coming off of two straight weeks of losses as investors sold heavyweight technology shares that had powered the benchmark index to record highs in a dramatic recovery from its March lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327.69 points, or 1.18%, to 27,993.33, the S&P 500 gained 42.57 points, or 1.27%, to 3,383.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.11 points, or 1.87%, to 11,056.65.

Seattle Genetics gained 14.5% after Merck said it would buy a $1bn stake in the smaller drugmaker to co-develop and sell its cancer therapy.

Tesla's shares rebounded 12.6% after losses last week.

Immunomedics's shares surged after Gilead Sciences's $21bn buyout deal.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest winning streak since January amid vaccine optimism

Focus will shift to central banks later this week, with the Fed, Bank of England and Bank of Japan expected to announce interest rate decisions
Markets
7 hours ago

Central bank meetings dampen global stock boost on coronavirus vaccine hopes

European markets opened broadly higher and US futures rally more than 1%
Markets
15 hours ago

Rand improves on positive Covid-19 vaccine news

And Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says it is ‘likely’ the US will deploy a Covid-19 vaccine to the public before the end of 2020
Markets
14 hours ago

Oil falls amid escalating worry about demand

Brent slips as investors fret about global economic recovery and falling demand, as Libya signals it will end months-long blockade and resume output
Markets
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand improves on positive Covid-19 vaccine news
Markets
2.
US stocks close higher on Nvidia deal and vaccine ...
Markets
3.
Global shares struggle after US tech stocks fall ...
Markets
4.
JSE gains as global markets rally on Covid-19 ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest winning streak since ...
Markets

Related Articles

Trump administration to review Oracle’s bid for TikTok in US

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nvidia buys SoftBank’s chipmaker Arm in $40bn deal

Companies

Hope of coronavirus vaccine lifts Asian shares

Markets

TIM HARFORD: How quick and dirty Covid tests can help end the weariness

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.