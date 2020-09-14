Market data — September 14 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The governing body may begin to reverse out of the dead-end it has driven into, although there’s no guarantee
Row erupts between one of SA most famous asset managers and liberal policy think-tank the Institute of Race Relations
Union threatens the withdrawal of its support for the ruling party
Board is reshuffled as the shopping centre owner comes under fire at annual general meeting
We are back at the interminable negotiating table, with business, labour and government seeking another blueprint for economic recovery
There are signs that sentiment may be turning for the better after a punishing 2020
British prime minister tells parliament the Internal Market Bill would stop the EU using Northern Ireland as leverage
Delivering the hospitality element will be the glue that holds the entire customer experience together
The eyes of the world are on the Zimbabwean author, and not just because her latest book is in the running for the Booker Prize
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.