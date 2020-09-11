Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday

Tech stocks continue to be sold off on Wall Street, while the European Central Bank has not fully tackled concerns by some over a strong euro

11 September 2020 - 07:16 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, with trade in US markets volatile overnight as tech stocks continue to be sold off.

Tech stocks have fared well so far in 2020, and have been under pressure in September, in what some analysts said was an inevitable correction.

What the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday did was upbeat regarding the eurozone’s economic outlook, analysts said, but failed to fully address concerns about a stronger euro, analysts said.

The ECB was less dovish than anticipated but the single currency failed to hold onto its gains as Brexit risks mounted and US stocks staged an early reversal, said BK Asset Management MD for foreign exchange strategy Kathy Lien in a note.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 0.21% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.5%.

Tencent, which influences the direction of the JSE via Naspers, had added 0.99%.

Gold was down 0.3% to $1,939.61/oz while platinum had fallen 0.28% to $924.91/oz. Brent crude was up 0.5% to $39.91 a barrel.

The rand was 0.22% firmer at R16.85/$.

Global focus is on US inflation data later, while locally, atmospheric gases group Afrox is due to release its half year results to end-June later, warning in a recent trading update that profits had been hit by disruption from Covid-19.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Wall Street closes lower as tech stocks resume fall

Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.com all decline; energy stocks also drop as oil prices extended losses
Markets
9 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Platinum miners lead JSE gains on better-than-expected production data

The all share and the top 40 gained 1.35% and  1.22%, respectively, with most major indices up on the day
Markets
13 hours ago

Stubbornly high US job losses signal struggle with Covid-19 cases

The total number of Americans claiming ongoing unemployment assistance rose 93,000 to 13.4-million in the week ended August 29
Markets
14 hours ago

