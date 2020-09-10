Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — AVI
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
10 September 2020 - 10:38
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.
“My pick is AVI. They released results yesterday, I’ve been bullish on the stock itself and I was actually spectacularly surprised. If you look at the business as a whole, yes AVI has always traded at a premium to some of its peers but in general the type of performance that they delivered, even though quite a substantial part of their businesses faced restrictions during lockdown, it’s testimony to the strength of their portfolio and also to the kind of management that they have.”
Or listen to the full audio:
