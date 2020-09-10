Markets

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: A markets masterclass

Michael Avery talks to a panel of market experts about what investment lessons we can learn from history

10 September 2020 - 14:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NIRUT
Picture: 123RF/NIRUT

If you’ve weathered four or five market crashes, you can speak with some authority about financial crises. But what lessons can be learnt from a panel of four seasoned professionals who have witnessed multiple historic troughs and peaks? Is there a specific skill set to react effectively in uncertain times?

Michael Avery speaks to Sasfin Securities deputy chair David Shapiro, who is joined by Sasfin fund managers Bruce Ackerman and Errol Shear; and Liston Meintjes, who is now independent but has had a storied career in investment management, about what investment lessons we can learn from history.

Market Analysis

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
