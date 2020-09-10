WATCH: A markets masterclass

If you’ve weathered four or five market crashes, you can speak with some authority about financial crises. But what lessons can be learnt from a panel of four seasoned professionals who have witnessed multiple historic troughs and peaks? Is there a specific skill set to react effectively in uncertain times?

Michael Avery speaks to Sasfin Securities deputy chair David Shapiro, who is joined by Sasfin fund managers Bruce Ackerman and Errol Shear; and Liston Meintjes, who is now independent but has had a storied career in investment management, about what investment lessons we can learn from history.