MARKET WRAP: Platinum miners lead JSE gains on better-than-expected production data

Platinum miners lead JSE gains on better-than-expected production data The all share and the top 40 gained 1.35% and 1.22%, respectively, with most major indices up on the day

The JSE closed firmer on Thursday, with miners standing out after data showed that the contraction in SA mining production eased as global demand picks up, while manufacturing data also improved.

Data from Stats SA on Thursday showed that the contraction in mining production decelerated significantly to 9.1% year on year in July, from 27.2% in June, as global demand for commodities picked up in line with the easing of coronavirus-linked restrictions in key economies.