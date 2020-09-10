MARKET WRAP: Platinum miners lead JSE gains on better-than-expected production data
The all share and the top 40 gained 1.35% and 1.22%, respectively, with most major indices up on the day
10 September 2020 - 18:39
The JSE closed firmer on Thursday, with miners standing out after data showed that the contraction in SA mining production eased as global demand picks up, while manufacturing data also improved.
Data from Stats SA on Thursday showed that the contraction in mining production decelerated significantly to 9.1% year on year in July, from 27.2% in June, as global demand for commodities picked up in line with the easing of coronavirus-linked restrictions in key economies.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now