JSE improves ahead of ECB policy meeting
Investors are hoping that the ECB will boost equity markets, similar to what the US Fed did two weeks ago, one analyst says
10 September 2020 - 12:52
The JSE was firmer on Thursday, as investors awaited the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting later in the day.
Most analysts were not expecting a change in policy stance but were focusing on the message the ECB would deliver on its inflation forecasts. The ECB meeting comes after the euro marked a two-year high at the beginning of September.
