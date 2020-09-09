Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Boston Scientific and BAT
Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth talk to Business Day TV
09 September 2020 - 11:11
Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Capital chose Boston Scientific as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose British American Tobacco (BAT).
Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going to go with Boston Scientific, this is a medical business based in the US. They have a nice spread from a geographical perspective with a majority of it stemming from the US.”
Duys said: “You can now buy British American Tobacco at a big discount. You have a dividend yield in excess of 8% forward which is almost guaranteed for the time being. In general, I believe the company is well positioned, generating good cashflows and will continue to de-gear.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.