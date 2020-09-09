WATCH: Stock picks — Boston Scientific and BAT

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Capital chose Boston Scientific as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going to go with Boston Scientific, this is a medical business based in the US. They have a nice spread from a geographical perspective with a majority of it stemming from the US.”

Duys said: “You can now buy British American Tobacco at a big discount. You have a dividend yield in excess of 8% forward which is almost guaranteed for the time being. In general, I believe the company is well positioned, generating good cashflows and will continue to de-gear.”