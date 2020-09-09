Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about as his stock pick of the day

09 September 2020 - 11:01 Business Day TV
Shoprite. Picture: JEREMY GLYN

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day.

“Shoprite has increased their dividend by almost 39% and also said that they would be getting rid of their last two stores in Kenya. What is more important is that Shoprite has continued to gain market share and also they are repositioning into the higher LSM and it is not surprising to see the stock up almost 10% on the day.”

Shoprite to quit Kenya in reversal of strategy

The group says it gained market share for the 16 months to end-June, with sales growing despite the Covid-19 disruption
Companies
1 day ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Massmart’s plan may gain traction in second half of financial year

CEO Mitchell Slape’s restructuring programme could yield results soon, provided the lockdown does not bite again
Opinion
1 week ago

Pick of the Month: Brait

IM likes to follow the smart money and thinks Brait currently offers an attractive entry price with a five-year investment horizon
Companies
1 week ago

Grapes of wrath: Can SA’s vineyards survive the Dlamini Zuma hangover?

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s ban on alcohol sales has left the industry deep in the red. Wine farms have had to lay off workers and even after the export ...
Features
1 week ago

Covid-19 widens road for Imperial Logistics to expand in Africa

Logistics and transport group tweaks its strategy to reach deeper into the continent
Companies
2 weeks ago

