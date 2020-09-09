WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day.

“Shoprite has increased their dividend by almost 39% and also said that they would be getting rid of their last two stores in Kenya. What is more important is that Shoprite has continued to gain market share and also they are repositioning into the higher LSM and it is not surprising to see the stock up almost 10% on the day.”