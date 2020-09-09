Rand firms a little after previous session’s selloff
Analysts said the local currency has managed to resist a break above R17/$ after dismal GDP numbers, with all eyes now on the ECB
09 September 2020 - 11:57
The rand was on track to break a two-day losing streak on Wednesday, recovering from the previous session’s selloff after data showed that SA’s economic collapse in the second quarter was worse than feared.
The rand was volatile, earlier weakening to as much as R17/$, but has found some resistance at this level, said TreasuryONE senior dealer Andre Botha. Further strength in the dollar could see the rand break decisively past R17/$, in which case it could test R17.25, he said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now