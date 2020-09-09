Markets JSE firms amid tech stock losses and Covid-19 vaccine setback Some investors see the latest downturn as a healthy correction after several of the tech giants reached staggering heights, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday along with European markets, as investors shrug off concerns over tech stocks losses and a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

European shares shrugged off heavy losses for US tech stocks on Wednesday, while major drugmaker AstraZeneca delayed testing of a possible coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reported.