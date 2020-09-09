JSE firms amid tech stock losses and Covid-19 vaccine setback
Some investors see the latest downturn as a healthy correction after several of the tech giants reached staggering heights, one analyst says
09 September 2020 - 12:41
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday along with European markets, as investors shrug off concerns over tech stocks losses and a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
European shares shrugged off heavy losses for US tech stocks on Wednesday, while major drugmaker AstraZeneca delayed testing of a possible coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reported.
