Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — AVI
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
08 September 2020 - 09:10
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.
“AVI is my pick and was on my radar for some time. It was up 8% on the day, it has a number of strong brands, including Five Roses and Bakers, and everyone’s stuck at home drinking tea and eating biscuits.”
