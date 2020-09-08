Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — AVI

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

08 September 2020 - 09:10 Business Day TV
Spitz store at Rosebank Mall, which is owned by AVI. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI
Spitz store at Rosebank Mall, which is owned by AVI. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.

“AVI is my pick and was on my radar for some time. It was up 8% on the day, it has a number of strong brands, including Five Roses and Bakers, and everyone’s stuck at home drinking tea and eating biscuits.”

AVI pays dividend and considers acquisitions amid Covid-19 snack bump

Covid-19 hit to apparel sales and fishing activity offsets higher selling prices and appetite for biscuits and tea
Companies
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms ahead of ECB policy meeting on Thursday

The euro has appreciated significantly since early June and this trend could become a major drag on the European economy, one analyst says
Markets
15 hours ago

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday

US-China tensions have risen amid reports that the US is considering banning components for a big Chinese chipmaker
Markets
1 day ago

Hi-tech Covid-19 tracing tools threaten personal digital rights

Securing public health can and must be compatible with democratic checks and balances, say rights groups
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Oil prices slip due in part to price cut by Saudi ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday
Markets
3.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday ahead of ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms ahead of ECB policy ...
Markets
5.
Market data — September 7 2020
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.