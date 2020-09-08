Markets Rand falls after SA’s record GDP plunge and on global risk-off trade An expected recovery in global tech stocks failed to materialise and US President Donald Trump again rattled his sabre at China over trade BL PREMIUM

The rand fell to a more than one-week low, nearing R17/$ on Tuesday, after data showed that SA’s economic collapse in the second quarter was worse than feared.

GDP in the second quarter fell at an annualised rate of 51%, the worst on record, while the quarter-on-quarter fall came in at 16.4%.