MARKET WRAP: Shoprite and Aspen boost JSE as miners lag behind
The rand fell to about a one-week low, nearing R17/$, with the JSE all share paring gains following the release of second-quarter GDP data
08 September 2020 - 18:15
The JSE closed a little higher on Tuesday, despite data showing SA’s economy contracted by the most on record in the second quarter with the data a little worse than expected.
Miners were mostly weaker while all the other major indices gained, with banks and financials faring best. Shoprite and Aspen stood out among the best performers, with good corporate news from both companies.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now