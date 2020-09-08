Markets MARKET WRAP: Shoprite and Aspen boost JSE as miners lag behind The rand fell to about a one-week low, nearing R17/$, with the JSE all share paring gains following the release of second-quarter GDP data BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed a little higher on Tuesday, despite data showing SA’s economy contracted by the most on record in the second quarter with the data a little worse than expected.

Miners were mostly weaker while all the other major indices gained, with banks and financials faring best. Shoprite and Aspen stood out among the best performers, with good corporate news from both companies.