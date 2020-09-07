Rand muted as markets await new data for direction
US markets are closed for a public holiday,and with international focus is on the ECB’s policy announcement on Thursday
07 September 2020 - 11:10
The rand was little changed on Monday, as markets await fresh news for direction.
US markets are closed for the three-day Labour Day holiday weekend, with international focus on the European Central Bank (ECB) policy announcement on Thursday.
