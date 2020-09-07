JSE firms ahead of ECB policy meeting later this week
The ECB meeting comes after the euro marked a two-year high at the beginning of September
07 September 2020 - 11:57
The JSE was firmer on Monday, in line with its European peers as investors focus turn to the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting scheduled this week.
The focus this week will be on the ECB's policy decision on Thursday, with most analysts not expecting a change in policy stance but are focusing on the message the ECB will deliver on its inflation forecasts.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now