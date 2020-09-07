Markets JSE firms ahead of ECB policy meeting later this week The ECB meeting comes after the euro marked a two-year high at the beginning of September BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday, in line with its European peers as investors focus turn to the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting scheduled this week.

The focus this week will be on the ECB's policy decision on Thursday, with most analysts not expecting a change in policy stance but are focusing on the message the ECB will deliver on its inflation forecasts.