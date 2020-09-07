Gold rises as worry about global growth supports demand

Bengaluru — Gold edged higher on Monday after weak US data raised concerns over a quick economic rebound from the coronavirus-led slump and cemented hopes that lower interest rates would last longer.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,935.50 per ounce by 5.41am, moving further away from a one-week low of $1,916.24 touched on Friday.

US markets are shut for the Labour Day holiday on Monday.

US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,943.40.

“The general theme from last week’s US jobs report showed that the recovery is continuing to slow. So really, the payroll gains were weak in the overall context,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

“The lower-for-longer interest rates narrative continues to chime well for the gold bulls right now.”

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the US jobs report for August is “a good one”, but noted that with gains likely to slow, the central bank is planning to keep its foot on the monetary policy gas pedal for years.

Central banks worldwide, including the Fed have rolled out huge stimulus measures and slashed interest rates near zero to mitigate the virus impact on the economy, helping gold climb more than 28% so far this year.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.

Limiting gold’s advance, the dollar index held steady against its rivals after hitting a one-week high in the previous session.

Investors’ focus this week will be on the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision on Thursday.

Spot gold may bounce to $1,949, as it has cleared a resistance at $1,936 per ounce, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.4% to $26.99 per ounce, platinum rose 0.8% to $901.77 and palladium climbed 0.5% to $2,308.15.

Reuters