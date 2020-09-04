WATCH: Stock picks — Tesla and Apple

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Tesla as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Apple.

Nair said: “I’m going for Tesla, I feel that the underlying momentum in a lot of these tech companies is just so strong and I think there are a few laps left on the Tesla share price. As a short-term punt, it might be one to look at.”

Kruger said: “I’m going for a controversial pick in Apple. It’s one of the two strongest performers on the market and Nasdaq.”