WATCH: Stock picks — Tesla and Apple

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV

04 September 2020 - 10:02 Business Day TV
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Tesla as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Apple.

Nair said: “I’m going for Tesla, I feel that the underlying momentum in a lot of these tech companies is just so strong and I think there are a few laps left on the Tesla share price. As a short-term punt, it might be one to look at.”

Kruger said: “I’m going for a controversial pick in Apple. It’s one of the two strongest performers on the market and Nasdaq.”

