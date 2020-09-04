Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Remgro

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

04 September 2020 - 09:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LEUNG CHO PAN
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Remgro, it’s a holding company. It is trading to one of its widest discounts ever to its underlying holdings. It is cheap for the long term.”

