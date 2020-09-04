News Leader
WATCH: How a legal battle clouded Santam’s results
SchoemanLaw MD Nicolene Schoeman-Louw talks to Business Day TV about the insurer’s legal proceedings
04 September 2020 - 09:51
Santam has opted to suspend its half-year dividend as it deals with the uncertainty around legal action that could cost the short-term insurer.
Business Day TV spoke to SchoemanLaw MD Nicolene Schoeman-Louw for more detail on the legal proceedings.
