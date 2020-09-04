Markets

News Leader

WATCH: How a legal battle clouded Santam’s results

SchoemanLaw MD Nicolene Schoeman-Louw talks to Business Day TV about the insurer’s legal proceedings

04 September 2020 - 09:51 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Santam has opted to suspend its half-year dividend as it deals with the uncertainty around legal action that could cost the short-term insurer.

Business Day TV spoke to SchoemanLaw MD Nicolene Schoeman-Louw for more detail on the legal proceedings.

Santam holds on to cash amid legal battle over business interruption claims

The group has opted not to declare an interim dividend amid the lockdown fight
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Covid-19 business interruption precedent awaited

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the ongoing legal battle for business interruption insurance payouts
Companies
1 day ago

Old Mutual braces for influx of coronavirus claims

The company has raised Covid-19 capital reserves of R2.8bn in anticipation of worsening claims
Companies
2 days ago

Santam pays out over R800m in relief to tourism firms

In July, the insurer pledged R1bn in relief to policyholders that have the contingent business interruption extension on their policies
Companies
1 week ago

Insurers leave hospitality sector in the lurch by declining lockdown claims

If they are allowed to reject Covid-19 claims it would appear their policies are just a rough guide to interpret as it suits their interests
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in nearly three ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in nearly three ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces sharp losses as other markets fall on ...
Markets
4.
Tech stocks tumble as Wall Street heads for worst ...
Markets
5.
Rand lifts as markets await more direction
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.