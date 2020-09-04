Markets

Rand improves as market eyes US job numbers

The local currency has benefited lately from a weak dollar, which follows a policy shift by the US Fed to allow higher inflation

04 September 2020 - 12:38 Lindiwe Tsobo
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS
The rand was firmer on Friday morning, in line with its emerging-market peers, as currency traders awaited US non-farm payrolls data later in the day.

The jobs data is a key barometer of the health of the US economy and will ultimately determine the direction of the rand after a volatile week, said FXTM senior research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

A figure above market estimates would help the dollar and weigh on the rand, said Otunuga, but that may only be in the short term.

“A positive report could benefit the local currency in the medium to longer term as optimism returns over the largest economy in the world,” he said.

The rand has benefited from a weaker dollar lately, with the US Federal Reserve recently saying it was willing to allow inflation to breach 2% for short periods of time to help economic activity.

At 11.44am, the rand had strengthened 0.6% to R16.64/$, 0.65% to R19.7136/€ and 0.34% to R22.1231/£.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

Baffling rand volatility continues as it goes back to top of the pile

While international events are buoying the local currency, domestic risks are keeping it capped
Markets
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE has first day of gains in three

Global investors found comfort in China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' index for August at its strongest in a decade
Markets
2 days ago

Massmart CEO had better keep making his dollar salary worth it

While management pay hikes have been deferred, Mitchell Slape’s take-home swells whenever the rand dives
Companies
2 days ago

