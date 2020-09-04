MARKET WRAP: JSE has third day of losses as rand hedges slump
Investors are also digesting US non-farm payrolls for August which increased by 1.37-million, in line with expectations
04 September 2020 - 18:41
Rand hedges dragged the JSE lower on Friday as the rand recorded its second consecutive day of gains.
Richemont fell 2.01% to R112.44, AB InBev 4.80% to R962.36, British American Tobacco 2.25% to R560.58, Naspers 3.82% to R2,933.42, and Prosus 4.34% to R1,580.01.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now