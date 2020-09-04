Markets

Gold takes heart as equities lose ground

Spot gold climbs 0.3% after steepest Wall Street sell-off since June

04 September 2020 - 08:10 Brijesh Patel
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Friday, as US treasury yields fell and a pullback in global equities bolstered demand for the safe-haven metal ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,935.84/oz by 3.04am GMT, after falling to a near one-week low on Thursday. Bullion prices have declined 1.5% so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,941.80/oz.

“It’s a bit of flight to safety right now we are seeing in gold because the stock markets are lower,” said Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets. “What also could be helping gold is the sharp slide we are seeing in US yields.”

Asia’s stock markets slipped, after the steepest Wall Street sell-off since June.

Treasury yields were on track for their biggest weekly decline in nearly three months. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

All eyes are now on US non-payroll figures due out at 12.30pm GMT for the latest indication of how the coronavirus-hit economy is faring. The data is expected to show payrolls grew by 1.4-million in August, compared with the 1.763-million jobs created in the previous month.

Gold is expected to be rangebound between $1,930/oz and $1,950/oz ahead of the non-farm payrolls report, said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp. “The reason for gold not sort of firing higher right now is because the dollar is picking up steam,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans called on Congress to deliver more fiscal aid and signalled the US monetary policy would be eased further and interest rates kept at ultra-low levels for years to help the economy recover its pre-pandemic strength.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.2% to $26.67/oz and palladium climbed 1.2% to $2,313.04/oz. Platinum rose 0.3% to $891.50 but was on track for its worst week since mid-March, down more than 4%. 

Reuters

Gold edges higher amid rising US Treasury yields

Spot gold rises as fears over recovery of global economy support safe haven assets
Markets
1 week ago

DRDGold expects almost sevenfold profit rise as gold shines

Higher precious-metal prices offset the effects of Covid-19 and electricity disruptions during the group’s year to end-June
Companies
1 week ago

Gold is steady amid worry over global economic outlook

The metal is little changed as traders await a speech from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell
Markets
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in nearly three ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in nearly three ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces sharp losses as other markets fall on ...
Markets
4.
Tech stocks tumble as Wall Street heads for worst ...
Markets
5.
Rand lifts as markets await more direction
Markets

Related Articles

Rise in risk appetite takes some shine off gold

Markets

Gold rises to almost two-week high

Markets

DRDGold pays its best total dividend

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.