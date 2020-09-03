WATCH: Stock picks — China ETF and Ping An

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose China ETF as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Ping An.

Shapiro said: “I still like China and I still like the China fund here in SA. I think that if you’re not exposed to it’s something that you can diversify, and that’s the Chinese ETF.”

McCurrie said: “My stock is similar, I’m going for Ping An, and I know their results came out and they weren’t particularly good, they were a little bit disappointing in a couple of areas, but the share price still looks attractively valued in relation to the fundamentals.”