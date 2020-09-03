Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — China ETF and Ping An
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
03 September 2020 - 10:33
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose China ETF as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Ping An.
Shapiro said: “I still like China and I still like the China fund here in SA. I think that if you’re not exposed to it’s something that you can diversify, and that’s the Chinese ETF.”
McCurrie said: “My stock is similar, I’m going for Ping An, and I know their results came out and they weren’t particularly good, they were a little bit disappointing in a couple of areas, but the share price still looks attractively valued in relation to the fundamentals.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.