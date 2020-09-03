News Leader
WATCH: Is the gold rally sustainable?
Nedbank CIB mining analyst Arnold Van Graan talks to Business Day TV about how the metal has surged in 2020
03 September 2020 - 09:14
Gold has been unstoppable in 2020, with the precious metal surging more than 27% so far this year.
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CIB mining analyst Arnold Van Graan about whether the rally is sustainable.
