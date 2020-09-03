Markets

WATCH: Is the gold rally sustainable?​

Nedbank CIB mining analyst Arnold Van Graan talks to Business Day TV about how the metal has surged in 2020

03 September 2020 - 09:14 Business Day TV
A man holds necklaces in a gold shop in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN
Gold has been unstoppable in 2020, with the precious metal surging more than 27% so far this year.

Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CIB mining analyst Arnold Van Graan about whether the rally is sustainable.

Gold dips on rebounding dollar

The metal is weaker after strong US data boosts optimism around a global economic recovery
1 day ago

Gold rises to almost two-week high

Metal is stronger as the dollar slips to multiyear lows on bets that US rates will stay lower for longer
2 days ago

DRDGold pays its best total dividend

CEO Niël Pretorius gives the best return to shareholders as DRDGold eyes growth and its new tailings business boosts output
1 day ago

Gold rises to almost two-week high as dollar sags

Fed’s new monetary policy strategy suggests its interest rate would stay near zero for years in quest to up inflation
3 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about stock pick of the day
1 day ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.