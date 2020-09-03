Markets

Rise in risk appetite takes some shine off gold

03 September 2020 - 08:16 Brijesh Patel
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Bengaluru — Gold on Thursday recouped some of the previous session’s hefty losses as the dollar steadied, though gains were capped by an uptick in risk appetite on recent better-than-expected economic data.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,945.59/oz by 3.40am GMT, after falling 1.4% on Wednesday in its biggest one-day drop since August 19 on a firmer dollar and rebound in US manufacturing activity.

US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,952.20. “Gold is tracking inversely the moves in the dollar ... and part of the reason gold has not capitalised as much after Jackson Hole is risk appetite seems strong,” said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

“Although there is positive growth, the overall economy is still very very weak in absolute terms and central banks are expected to remain dovish, which should be supportive for gold.”

The dollar index held steady against a basket of major currencies after rising 0.6% in the last session.

Meanwhile, data showing a sustained recovery in China’s services sector and the prospect of additional US stimulus whetted risk appetite, limiting gold’s appeal.

The US Federal Reserve, in its “Beige Book” report, highlighted that US business activity and employment ticked up through late August, but economic growth was generally sluggish as Covid-19 hotspots hampered reopening efforts.

Gold has gained about 28% so far in 2020, helped by ultra-loose monetary policy adopted by major central banks to mitigate the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected nearly 26-million people worldwide so far.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Investors now await the initial weekly US jobless claims report due later in the day, as well as US payroll figures on Friday, for future direction.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.1% to $27.52/oz and platinum rose 0.5% to $910.47, while palladium eased 0.1% to $2,244.76.

Reuters

JSE faces mixed Asian markets, while rolling blackouts continue

There is little to drive global market direction, while Eskom load-shedding has moved to stage 4
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data — September 2 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Baffling rand volatility continues as it goes ...
Markets
2.
Baffling rand volatility continues as it goes ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens as ECB comments halt ...
Markets
4.
SA 10-year bond yield at lowest in month on hopes ...
Markets
5.
Market data — September 2 2020
Markets

Related Articles

Slump in demand keeps oil at multi-week lows

Markets

Asian markets rally on upbeat data

Markets

Gold dips on rebounding dollar

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.