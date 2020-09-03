Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in nearly three months as Nasdaq tumbles The all share lost 2.4% and the top 40 2.63%, with most indices down on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked weaker international markets on Thursday, falling the most in 12 weeks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling the most since March after reaching a record high earlier this week.

The Nasdaq tumbled nearly 5% following a streak of record-setting days over the past few weeks, with the fall affecting tech stocks across the globe, with Naspers and Prosus pulling the JSE all share lower on a day when all the major indices were in negative territory.