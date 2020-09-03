Market data — September 3 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The private sector is at the core of our economy and we need to ensure that it functions well and is profitable while helping all stakeholders
The deputy president’s statement is contrary to Eskom executives’ observation that load-shedding will be with us for a while longer
Party leader accuses departing Gauteng leader of avoiding disciplinary hearing
US private equity group‘s investment will value India's leading retailer at about $57bn
Recovery monitor shows a recovery but it comes with caveats
Biden’s trip marks his first campaign visit to Wisconsin, a critical battleground state that Trump narrowly won in 2016
Coach says experience counts and his men will fight to defend their crown as title race reaches weekend climax
The RMB Turbine Art Fair moved online this year, resulting in a rich and accessible array of viewing rooms, walkabouts and digital projects
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.