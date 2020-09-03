Markets JSE slips as focus shifts to US jobs data Investors are trying to gauge the effect of Covid-19 on the world's largest economy BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Thursday while markets await US jobs data as investors look for signs of economic recovery.

Markets will be watching US jobless claims data later in the day and nonfarm payrolls on Friday, as investors try to gauge the effect of Covid-19 on the world's largest economy.