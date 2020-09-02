Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — BHP and DIP Corp
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV
02 September 2020 - 08:48
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose BHP Billiton as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose DIP Corp.
Reeders said: “This is for trading, it’s not for investing. Goodness knows what’s going to happen tomorrow but as far as I can see BHP Billiton at the moment, is a reasonably safe commodity play.”
Verster said: “I’ve been looking at the Japanese technology companies the past few days and I came across DIP Corporation. It’s a labour-force solution company and they operate the largest online job placement portal in Japan.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.