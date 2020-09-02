WATCH: Stock picks — BHP and DIP Corp

Markets

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

02 September 2020 - 08:48 Business Day TV
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose BHP​ Billiton as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose DIP Corp.

Reeders said: “This is for trading, it’s not for investing. Goodness knows what’s going to happen tomorrow but as far as I can see BHP Billiton at the moment, is a reasonably safe commodity play.”

Verster said: “I’ve been looking at the Japanese technology companies the past few days and I came across DIP Corporation. It’s a labour-force solution company and they operate the largest online job placement portal in Japan.”

