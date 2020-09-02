Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about stock pick of the day

02 September 2020 - 08:40 Business Day TV
Sibanye-Stillwater. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu
Sibanye-Stillwater. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Sibanye-Stillwater, they are exposed to the commodity segment with exposure to palladium, platinum, rhodium and gold.”

