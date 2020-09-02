Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about stock pick of the day
02 September 2020 - 08:40
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Sibanye-Stillwater, they are exposed to the commodity segment with exposure to palladium, platinum, rhodium and gold.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.