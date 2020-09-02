SA 10-year bond yield at lowest in month on hopes of economic recovery
Global market sentiment has been supported by positive economic data from the US and China this week
02 September 2020 - 11:59
Positive global sentiment due to economic recovery hopes fed into the local bond market on Wednesday morning, with the yield on the 10-year reaching its lowest level in more than a month.
The yield on the R2030 government bond had fallen two basis points to 9.11%, after reaching an intraday low of 9.10% its lowest since July 23. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
