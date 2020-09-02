MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens as ECB comments halt recent euro rally
The JSE closed slightly weaker on the day, with banks faring worst, while food producer Libstar lost ground on disappointing interim results
02 September 2020 - 19:00
The rand weakened along with other emerging-market currencies on Wednesday as the euro pulled back from recent highs on comments from the European Central Bank (ECB).
The ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane caused investors to hit the pause button on the recent run-up in the value of the euro after he said that the exchange rate “does matter” for monetary policy. This comes after the euro briefly rose above $1.2 to the dollar for the first time in more than two years, pushing the price of imports from the region higher.
