Market data — September 2 2020

Flush with R3.8bn, businessman Patrice Motsepe, is under pressure to show investors that ARM can use that money to grow their investment
The transport and rail utility has been without an accounting authority since a court found the appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo unlawful
And the message is that the ANC is thoroughly corrupt and always has been, and that Cyril Ramaphosa isn’t playing nicely
Company is unsure if high spending by consumers in the six months to end-June will continue
Conference told Africa will encourage automotive development if vehicle manufacturers invest in the continent
Over the next five years the government aims to establish an additional 400 black industrialists’ projects with R40bn as financial support
Human Rights Watch says the move, announced by Mike Pompeo, is a 'stunning perversion of US sanctions'
Chiefs stay in the running courtesy of their hard-fought 1-0 win over Chippa United
The neurotech start-up shows how a device can broadcast a pig’s neural activity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
