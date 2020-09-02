Markets JSE lifts as investors await catalysts for direction By 10.16am, the JSE all share had firmed 0.24% and the top 40 was 0.31% up BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, with its global counterparts mixed as markets await global direction, while politics remains a local focus.

After its national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend, the ANC announced that officials formally charged with corruption must step aside from their posts.