MARKET WRAP: JSE has first day of gains in three
Global investors found comfort in China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' index for August at its strongest in a decade
01 September 2020 - 18:41
The JSE had its first day of gains in three on Tuesday while the rand pared Monday's losses as markets cheered better-than-expected economic data.
The JSE all share gained 0.81% to 55,927.69 points and the top 40 0.93%. Banks rose 2.40% and life insurers 3.56%.
