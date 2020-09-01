Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has first day of gains in three Global investors found comfort in China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' index for August at its strongest in a decade BL PREMIUM

The JSE had its first day of gains in three on Tuesday while the rand pared Monday's losses as markets cheered better-than-expected economic data.

The JSE all share gained 0.81% to 55,927.69 points and the top 40 0.93%. Banks rose 2.40% and life insurers 3.56%.