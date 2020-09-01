Markets JSE on track for first day of gains in three on upbeat PMI data The Absa manufacturing PMI increased to 57.3 index points in August from 51.2 in July, data showed on Tuesday BL PREMIUM

The JSE was on track for its first day of gains in three on Tuesday as investors digested positive manufacturing data from China.

At 11.04am, the JSE all share was up 1.19% to 56,138.61 points and the top 40 1.31%. Resources added 2.00% and gold miners 2.60%.