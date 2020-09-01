Markets JSE faces subdued Asian markets as load-shedding resumes All eyes are on the ANC and the position of the president, as factionalism drives a divide in the party, says Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces muted Asian markets on Tuesday morning, while the rand is firmer amid pressure on the dollar as the US Federal Reserve signals policy changes.

The Fed has indicated it is willing to let inflation run a little hotter to support the economy, while in SA, load-shedding will resume from midday.