Gold rises to almost two-week high

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday to their highest level in almost two weeks, as the dollar slipped to multiyear lows on bets that US interest rates would stay lower for a longer period after the Federal Reserve’s new policy framework.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,983.77/oz by 12.41am GMT, after hitting its highest since August 19 at $1,984.97 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,990.

“With the greenback expected to remain week, we expect gold to grind higher and revisit the $2,000/oz level initially,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

The dollar index dropped to a more than two-year low against its rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The Fed’s new monetary policy strategy, which could result in inflation moving slightly higher and interest rates staying lower for longer, has triggered a sell-off in the dollar, driving inflows into safe-haven bullion.

The US central bank’s new approach to monetary policy means a low unemployment rate on its own does not warrant higher interest rates, Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida said on Monday.

“Expectations of lower for longer when it comes to US interest rates and continued weakness in the dollar index are setting a favourable environment for precious metals, especially gold,” ING analyst Warren Patterson said in a note.

Low interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, which is also used as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation.

The US said on Monday it was establishing a new bilateral economic dialogue with Taiwan, a decision that could worsen relation between Washington and Beijing as China claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Elsewhere, silver jumped 1.3% to $28.59/oz, its highest since August 11. Platinum rose 0.9% to $938.37 and palladium climbed 0.7% to $2,259.57.

Reuters