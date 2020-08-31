Rand may not be done after the biggest gains since Ramaphosa won ANC presidency
SA’s currency is often a barometer of investor sentiment towards emerging markets due to its status as being among the most easily traded
31 August 2020 - 07:57
The rand’s recovery, which saw it on Friday post the biggest gain since the December 2017 ANC conference that propelled Cyril Ramaphosa to the presidency, has more legs in it despite lingering concerns about the country’s economic and fiscal outlook.
SA’s currency, often a barometer of investor sentiment towards emerging markets due to its status as being among the most easily traded, jumped 3.6% last week as global central banks struck a dovish tone on interest rates.
