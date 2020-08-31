Markets

JSE may benefit from upbeat Chinese data on Monday

Data reinforces hopes world's second-largest economy is recovering from Covid-19 pandemic

31 August 2020 - 07:16 karl gernetzky
The JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Monday morning amid upbeat data from China that indicates continued recovery for the world’s second-largest economy.

A Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was steady in August, but a gauge of non-manufacturing was at a multimonth high.

“The data further reinforces the line of thought that suggests China’s recovery remains on track, but is domestic consumption-led, with export markets still fragile as Covid-19 rampages across the globe,” said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

“Poor results from China’s megabanks and oil refiners last week though suggest the road will be a bumpy one,” Halley said.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 0.8% and the Hang Seng 1.8%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, had risen 1.9%.

Gold was up 0.2% at $1,970.40 an ounce while platinum had risen 1.1% to $937.42. Brent crude was up 0.48% to $46.08 a barrel.

The rand was 0.16% firmer at R16.55 a dollar.

RCL Foods is due to report writedowns and a trading hit from Covid-19 for its year to end-June later on Monday.

Brimstone Investments, which has a majority stake in Sea Harvest, is due to report pressure from downward valuations in its six months to end-June.

Sun International is also due to report hefty writedowns in its six months to end-June, as Covid-19 batters the tourism industry and shuttered casinos.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

