JSE gains after release of positive Chinese data
China’s economy continued to rebound in August as it emerges from the coronavirus plunge
31 August 2020 - 12:21
The JSE was firmer on Monday as positive economic data out of China indicated a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy, lifted investor sentiment.
Data out of China showed that the economy continued to rebound in August as the world’s second-largest economy emerges from the coronavirus slump. A manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was steady in August, but a gauge of nonmanufacturing rose to the strongest level since early 2018.
