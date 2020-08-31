Markets JSE gains after release of positive Chinese data China’s economy continued to rebound in August as it emerges from the coronavirus plunge BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday as positive economic data out of China indicated a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy, lifted investor sentiment.

Data out of China showed that the economy continued to rebound in August as the world’s second-largest economy emerges from the coronavirus slump. A manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was steady in August, but a gauge of nonmanufacturing rose to the strongest level since early 2018.