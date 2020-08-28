Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday after Fed policy stance

US Federal Reserve’s message that it will tolerate higher inflation implies lower interest rates for longer in the world’s largest economy

28 August 2020 - 07:10 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, with investors digesting a policy shift from the US Federal Reserve. 

Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated the world’s largest central bank is willing to let inflation run a little bit above its 2% target to support the economy.

However, this remains somewhat vague and unspecific, and there is no clarity on how this would translate into concrete policy actions, said AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 0.83% while the Australian All Ordinaries index had lost 0.6%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had fallen 2.06%.

Gold was up 0.58% to $1,940.54/$, while platinum had risen 1.27% to $932.22. Brent crude was flat at $45.09 a barrel.

Locally, the calendar is somewhat bare, with Northam Platinum expected to report record operating profit in its year to end-June later, boosted by higher precious metal prices.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data - August 27 2020

Market data including bonds  and fuel prices
Markets
9 hours ago

Gold falls and yields gain after Fed comments

There's no new impetus to buy gold after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's comments on inflation, says analyst
Markets
13 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for a second day as markets digest US Fed chair’s speech

The all share gained 0.53% and the top 40 0.63%, with industrials and banks also up
Markets
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for a second day as ...
Markets
2.
Gold falls and yields gain after Fed comments
Markets
3.
Rand strengthens as firms as markets eye US Fed ...
Markets
4.
Rand strengthens as firms as markets eye US Fed ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday after Fed ...
Markets

Related Articles

Jerome Powell takes more relaxed position on inflation

Markets

Oil prices stable despite Hurricane Laura lockdown

Markets

JSE set for second day of gains as focus is on US monetary policy

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.